Football coach indicted for abuse of minors in Rogaland

A 27-years-old man allegedly abused his position as a football coach and is now charged with sexual relations with teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16.

The man, who is a resident of Rogaland and who was the victim’s football coach, must meet in Jæren District Court on April 10th accused of exhibiting sexually abusive behaviour towards minors under the age of consent (16) – and for having abused his position of trust, writes Rogalands Avis.

According to the charge, the coach has received sexualized images and clips from one of the girls he trained. He allegedly induced the girl to perform sexual acts to herself and subsequently sending them to him via Snapchat or other social media. He further allegedly sent similar pictures of himself in turn to the offended girl.

Grabbed two minors by the pussy

The 27-years-old must also answer to have felt the offended girl up in her crotch. This allegedly took place from 2014 to 2015 and started when the alleged victim was 14 years old.

According to the newspaper, in February or March 2016, the football coach also felt up another girl, who was 15-years-old at the time. According to the accusation, he also bought hard liquor and alcopops for this girl.

State Prosecutor, Birgitte Budal Løvlund, has made it clear that the prosecuting authority will claim that the 27-years-old is revoked the right to work either as a trainer and instructor or occupy other roles in organised child and youth activities indefinitely.

The sentencing for sexual relations with children under the age of 16 is imprisonment for up to six years. The man’s defender, lawyer Tor Inge Borgersen, does not want to comment on the case at this time, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

