Parliamentary elections: Forecasts give a bourgeois majority

The four bourgeois parties retain their majority with 88 mandates, according to a prognosis from the Election Directorate. Labour seems to be the big loser in the election.

At the election directorate’s forecast at 21 pm, the four bourgeois parties, the Conservatives(Prime Minister Erna Solberg) , the Progress Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, receive a total of 88 mandates. They thus retain their majority.

The red-green parties when including the Green and Red, gets 81 mandates.

The Christian Democrats are just over the barrier limit in the forecast, while The Greens does not manage the 4 per cent limit. The Liberals are hovering at the limit, but do reach it according to the forecast.

The forecast is based on 394 of 426 municipalities and comprises 27.9 percent of the voters.

The attendance is estimated at 76.3 percent, according to the forecast.

Also on a polling day InFact has done for VG, the bourgeois receive support from 88 mandates, thus retaining their majority.

TV 2’s forecast shows an even bigger bourgeois majority. On that, they receive a total of 91 mandates.

Bourgeois cheers

For the Progress Party and Conservatives, the changes are small compared with the previous parliamentary election, but the parties do not seem to be victims of Government wear and tear, according to the prognosis from the Election Directorate.

the Conservatives receive support from 26.2 per cent of the electorate, a decline of 0.6 percentage points.

Government colleagues, the Progress Party, receives support from 15.7 per cent of voters, a progress of 0.7 percentage points.

For both the Christian Democrats and Liberals, cooperation with the Government seems to have come at a price.

The Christian Democrats end at 4.1 percent, a decline of 1.5 percentage points compared with the election four years ago.

Liberals receive support from 3.9 percent of voters, a decline of 1.3 percentage points. The party thus does not come above the barrier limit, according to the forecast from the Election Directorate.

Disaster election for Labour

For the Labour Party, the election becomes a disaster in a double sense, if the forecast turns out to to be the outcome: not only does the party make a historically very bad election – it will not be a red-green majority.

Labour goes back 3.3 percentage points compared to the elections four years ago and receives a 27.5 percent of the votes, according to the forecast.

Accordingly, Labour is still the country’s largest party.

The fact that both the Socialist Party and the Center Party make a good election and that both Red and The Greens enter the Parliament are not enough to give a red-green majority.

Center party election winner

The Socialist Party receives support from 5.7 per cent of the voters, an increase of 1.6 percentage points.

Center Party is the biggest winner of the election and receives support from 9.5 per cent of voters after a 4.0 percentage point improvement compared to the 2013 election.

