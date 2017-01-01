Foreign Minister Brende condemns terror attack in Istanbul

‘I strongly condemn the terrorist attack that struck civilians as they celebrated the New Year in Istanbul,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

Thirty-nine people are thought to have been killed and 70 wounded as a result of the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. ‘Our thoughts and our sympathy go out to those who were directly affected as well as their families and the Turkish people. Today I expressed condolences to my Turkish colleague, Mevlut Cavusoglu,’ Mr Brende said.

Turkey was hit by a series of terrorist attacks in 2016, including the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara on 19 December.

Norwegians who visit Turkey are encouraged to register using the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Travel Registration service at http://reiseregistrering.no.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today