Foreign Minister Brende to visit USA

Foreign Minister Brende visits Washington D.C. from February 28th to March 2nd.

– There are long-standing and strong ties between Norway and the USA. The US is our closest ally, and we will focus on continuing the broad and excellent bilateral cooperation, said Foreign Minister Brende.

During his visit will Brende meet with Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson and other employees of the Trumps administration. He will also meet key members of the Senate, including the leader of the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Corker, and the leader of the Armed Services Committee, Senator John McCain.

Brende will also meet with the Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, Brett McGurk, to discuss the future strategy to combat the terrorist organization. In addition it intended to meet with leading think tanks.

– My meetings in Washington will provide opportunities to deepen the cooperation with the US regarding regional and global issues. I am seeking extensive contacts with the new US administration and the political USA, says Brende.

Thursday 2 March, the Foreign Minister together with Congresswoman Martha McSally, will present a report showing that Norwegian businesses and investments helps to create 500,000 jobs in the United States. The event takes place in Congress on March 2nd.

