Foreign Minister congratulates the Netherlands on the elections

Foreign Minister Brende congratulates the Netherlands on the elections and says that this is a victory for European cooperation.

– Congratulations to the Netherlands. Responsible politics and continued European collaboration won over populism. Hoping that anti-EU forces in Europe are weakening, Brende wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

In English Brende adds that he hopes this is the beginning of a new trend.

The Netherlands also received congratulations from head of the UN Environment Programme and former party leader for SV, Erik Solheim:

– My warmest thanks to Dutch. It’s time that we stop to fight for a social, tolerant and green Europe, he tweeted.

Press officer for the Liberal’s, Jan-Christian Kolstø, says that the election results are good news for the Netherlands and the rest of Europe.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today