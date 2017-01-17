Foreign Office advises against travel to Gambia

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Gambia that are not strictly necessary. The country’s incumbent president refuses to give power to the democratically elected successor.

Adama Barrow won the elections in Gambia in December, but President Jammeh Yahya, who has ruled the country since a coup in 1994, refusing to let go of power. According to a spokesman for Barrow inauguration will take place on 19th January.

They fear chaos in the country because the two people both claim to be the legitimate president. Uncertainty has resulted in several thousand people having travelled to friends and family in neighboring Senegal, according to the UN.

– Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel or stays in Gambia that are not strictly necessary, reads the updated travel advice on Tuesday.

