Former brother-in law confessed the killing of French family

A French man has confessed the murder of a family of four in Nantes, France, according to police sources. The man was former brother-in law for the father.

The family has been missing for two weeks. The case has attracted much attention in France after Pascal Troadec and his wife Brigitte, both 49, disappeared on February 16.

The couple’s two children, 18-year-old Charlotte and 21-year-old Sebastian, were also gone.

The accused man, who was previously married to the sister of the father, has stated that the killings were motivated by a conflict over who would inherit some gold bars, reported French media Monday.

He and his ex-wife were both arrested in the city of Brest Sunday. Where the police also found artifacts that belong to the missing family.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien the man, referred to as Hubert C., is suspected of beating the family to death with a blunt object in the family’s home in the suburb of Nantes.

It is also reported that the man’s DNA is found in the residence, but the information has not been confirmed by police so far.

When police examined the couple’s home, they found blood tracks from three of the missing members, but not from Charlotte. It was also found evidence that someone has tried to wash away the blood traces.

