There is still a very low incidence of flu-like illness symptoms in Norway.

Only 0.3 % of those who went to the doctor last week were diagnosed with flu-like illnesses, showed an NIPH influenza survey.

No flu outbreaks were reported in health institutions.

107,171 people received the influenza vaccine this season, according to figures from the National Immunisation Register, SYSVAK.

