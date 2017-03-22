Four dead and twenty injured in what police are treating as a terrorist attack in London

22. March 2017

Four people have died and at least twenty have been injured in what police are treating as an act of terrorism at Westminster in London.

Police were called to Parliament square in central London at 14.40 (or 15.40 Norwegian time). A single, male attacker drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing at least two and seriously injuring others. A badly-injured woman was rescued from the Thames.

The man then crashed into the railing of the Parliament buildings, before attacking a police officer inside the gate of the Houses of Parliament. The police officer died of his injuries. His assailant was shot and killed by police.

A group of French students, and students from the north West of England were among the injured.

Five London hospitals treated casualties, where hospital
officials said 12 people were being treated for serious injuries, and eight more were treated for less serious injuries at the scene.

Home Secretary, Amber Rudd condemned the attack on ‘our shared values’, but said they would never be destroyed. Large areas of central London were shut off to the public, and employees in the Palace of Westminster, including MPs, were placed in lockdown for several hours.

 

