Four out of five abortions carried out with pills

Over 80 percent of all planned abortions are carried out by using drugs, a new study shows. Only two out of ten are done surgically.

The use of medical abortion increased from 6 percent in 1998, the year it was made available in Norway, to 82 percent in 2013, according to a study done by the data in Abortion Register, writes Aftenposten.

The abortion rate has been stable over the same period, despite the fact that some critics thought that “just taking a pill” would lead to more completed pregnancies.

– Abortion with drugs has proven to be effective and safe, and less costly than surgical abortion, says the head of Abortion Register, Mette Løkeland, who has conducted the study with four SRI researchers.

