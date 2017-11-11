Four to hospital after a housing block fire in Trondheim

TOPICS:
FiretruckFiretruck.Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Victoria Garza 11. November 2017

Four people were driven to hospital after it began to burn in a housing block at Nardo in Trondheim in the early hours of Saturday. No one was seriously injured.

 

The police in Sør-Trøndelag received a calls about the fire at 02:50 early Saturday morning. Just over half an hour later the fire was put out, writes Adresseavisen.

Four people, among them an elderly woman, were transported to St. Olavs Hospital.

Saturday, police will start technical investigations.

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Four to hospital after a housing block fire in Trondheim"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*