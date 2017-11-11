Four to hospital after a housing block fire in Trondheim

Four people were driven to hospital after it began to burn in a housing block at Nardo in Trondheim in the early hours of Saturday. No one was seriously injured.

The police in Sør-Trøndelag received a calls about the fire at 02:50 early Saturday morning. Just over half an hour later the fire was put out, writes Adresseavisen.

Four people, among them an elderly woman, were transported to St. Olavs Hospital.

Saturday, police will start technical investigations.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today