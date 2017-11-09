Four men charged for the introduction of 217 kilos of hash

Four men are accused of planning and organizing imports of 217 kilos of hash to Norway last year. The trial starts in the Asker and Bærum District Court on Thursday.

Two men from Ålesund in their 40’s and 50’s are among the defendants. The other two have foreign citizenship, according to Sunnmørsposten.

According to the indictment, the assumed smuggling took place between December 2015 and March 2016. On March 14, 2016, the drugs were smuggled across the border at Svinesund, hidden in a foreign-registered vehicle that the two foreign nationals drove.

The drugs would have then been driven to a city in Eastern Norway, where one of the defendants met the vehicle and its cargo and transferred it to a passenger car.

All four are also charged with transporting large amounts of hash around the Oslo area. The man in his 50’s is also charged for the operation. He had 881,800 NOK cash in an apartment in Oslo. The is assumed to have been made from criminal activities.

The man in his 40’s says through his lawyer that he did not take part in the import of the drugs and will plead not guilty of the main item of the indictment. The defender of the man in his 50’s will not comment on the matter before it is under way.

