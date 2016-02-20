Four men charged with rape at refugee center in Vestfold

Four men are charged with rape and gross bodily injury of a 19-year-old man at a reception center in Oslo in December. The accused and the victim is said to have been aquainted before they arrived in Norway.

We have made judicial examination of victims and lengthy questioning of all the defendants. We have a film of the abuse, filmed by the accused themselves, in our possesion, police attorney Lise Dalhaug the Southeast police told Dagbladet.

The abuses against 19-year-old allegedly took place on December 4 last year, at the transit reception center Oslofjord Convention Center in Stokke, Vestfold. The 19-year-old was admitted to the Vestfold Hospital after the incident, which at the time was described as a violent episode. He suffered serious injuries.

Three of the accused have been in custody with a ban on receiving letters and visits since December, while the fourth was arrested in Stockholm on Friday afternoon on an arrest warrant from the Norwegian police. The three accused and the 19-year-old are all asylum seekers. The man who was arrested in Stockholm, is a legal resident in Sweden, but have received a summon to be brought to Norway to stand trial.

According to Dagbladet is one of the defendants is declared to be the main culprit in the case. He has declared himself innocent, but has stated that he has been present at a situation that is under investigation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today