Four million for ombudsman for the elderly

Four million for a national ombudsman for the elderly

The Norwegian Government will spend four million to establish a national ombudsman for the elderly, patients and users of care services.

This is confirmed by the Minister for Seniors and Public Health, Åse Michaelsen (Progress Party), to VG.

– While there has existed a national ombudsman for children for many years, the Government is concerned that elderly people should have a representative of their own as well, an ombudsman for the elderly. We now ensure this in the national budget for 2019, says Michaelsen.

The purpose of the ombudsman is to improve the elderly care. Michaelsen announces the long-awaited news at a visit to the Fagerborg Home for the elderly (Fagerborghjemmet) in Oslo.

The area of responsibility shall be limited to health and care services from the state and municipality, but it is proposed to be expanded to include the county municipal dental service at a later stage.

NOK four million are allocated to two man-years nationwide and five man-years to strengthen local ombudsmen. Michaelsen believes that it is important for the Government to establish a national ombudsman for the elderly and that the municipalities now have to focus more on the care for the elderly.

– Those us who are here today, are devoted to the care of the elderly. This is not a task that is to be hidden away in a closet, but a real priority for us, she tells VG during her visit to Fagerborghjemmet.

The proposal will be heard this autumn. The consultation deadline is set for January 2nd, 2019.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today