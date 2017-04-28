Four people arrested after abduction of Norwegian girl in Cyprus

Four people were arrested after a three-year-old Norwegian Cypriot-Norwegian girl was abducted on Cyprus Thursday, Cypriot police told NRK.

– We have arrested four people. Three of them are Cypriots and one of them is from Syria, police spokeswoman Panagiota Georgiou told the channel.

All four were arrested on the Greek part of the island. They will be appear before a judge later on Friday morning.

– I can not say more at the moment. But we have not found the girl or her father yet, says Georgiou.

Arrest order for the father

Cypriot police have issued an arrest warrant through Europol for the girl’s father. The Norwegian confirmed Thursday that he is with his daughter.

– He has stated that he is reunited with his daughter and that they are doing well, the father’s lawyer, Morten Engesbak, told NTB on Thursday.

The lawyer would not provide further information regarding the whereabouts of the father and daughter.

Thursday morning that Cypriot police reported to TV2 that the girl was abducted by two masked men as she arrived at the kindergarten in Nicosia at 7.45 am along with her Cypriotic mother.

Several employees attempted to stop the kidnappers, who used a Range Rover without number plates.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today