Four of ten have lost faith in Facebook

41 per cent of Norwegians said that the Cambridge Analytica case has had a negative impact on their confidence in Facebook. At the same time, only two of ten considered deleting their accounts.

This is shown by a survey conducted by Pollstat for Kampanje.

Three of ten state that their trust in Facebook is unchanged. 22 percent say they do not know the case well enough.

Facebook has had it tough since it was found out in mid-March that the British-based data analysis company Cambridge Analytica (CA) had collected personal data. According to Facebook, up to 87 million users were affected.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admits that the company has made a mistake.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today