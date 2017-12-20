France has adopted a symbolic ban on oil and gas

The French National Assembly has decided that by 2040 it will be prohibited to produce oil and gas in France.

Tuesday’s decision is regarded as a predominantly symbolic act, as 99 percent of all oil and gas consumed in France is imported from other countries.

According to the decision, new licenses will not be granted for the extraction of oil and gas, and current permits will not be renewed after 2040.

Representatives from the country’s Republican party voted against the proposal, while the left wing refused to vote.

France extracts about 815,000 tonnes of oil per year, a quantity such as Saudi Arabia in comparison, can recover within a few hours.

President Emmanuel Macron hopes that France can become a major power in the production of renewable energy. His government also plans to discontinue all sales of petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2040.

