France’s Le Pen meeting in Lebanon cancelled after she refused to use headscarf

National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen refused to use headscarf when she was supposed meet one of Lebanon’s main religious leaders. The meeting was therefore canceled.

French Le Pen is on a three day visit to Lebanon, and on Tuesday she planned to meet the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian.

The meeting was canceled shortly after Le Pen arrived Grand Mufti office. According to news agency AP one of the staff to Mufti tried to give Le Pen a headscarf.

– You can bring my respect to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover up, Le Pen told reporters afterwards, according to Reuters.

The right-wing populist party leader and presidential candidate said she previously met Egypt’s Grand Mufti, where she didn’t have to use headscarf.

Grand Muftis press office stated that they had notified in advance that Le Pen had to use headscarf at the meeting.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today