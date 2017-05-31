Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) move to deprive extremists of Nav support

At parliament, Frp (Progress Party) want new rules to deprive extremists of Nav financial support. Facebook posts that are perceived as threatening were given as an example.

‘We should introduce a regulatory framework stating that if you participate in training, have contact with terrorist networks in any way, or give support verbally, in writing, or economically, the consequence will be to lose all welfare benefits from Norway, as well as the citizenship of course’, said Helge Andre Njåstad, Frp chairperson of the municipal committee at parliament, to Dagbladet newspaper.

Directed at ISIS

She said that it would hit people who, for example, expressed support for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (IS – ISIS) on social media.

‘So long as you’re extreme on Facebook to the extent of being a threat to Norway’s population, that’s what the consequence should be’, she said, adding that ‘extremism must be met with extreme measures.’

The government has already made consultation of a proposal that the administration should be able to deprive people of citizenship after risk assessment. Høyre (H) veteran, Michael Tetzschner agreed with this, but not concerning the welfare benefits.

‘Criminal acts should be subjected to common sanctions through fines, and the judiciary otherwise has to make a judgement on the penalties.’

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today