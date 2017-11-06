French extremists inspired by Breivik

In three different cases, French fans of the July 22nd, 2011 Norwegian terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik,have attacked or threatened Muslims.

The last known example were a group called the Defence Command of the French People and the Motherland (CDPPF). They attacked women with veils, or others with minority backgrounds, and have so far attacked, and injured, five people at the University of Dijon, wrote Aftenposten newspaper.

In a sound recording sent to a newspaper, the group confirmed that they are directly inspired by Breivik, and promise more attacks.

A few weeks ago, French police stopped an extremist terrorist attack in southern France, in which terrorists planned to attack politicians and mosques. The leader of the group, Logan Alexandre Nisin, has never hidden his admiration for Breivik, and manages a Facebook page supporting the terrorist.

Additionally, a young man named Guillaume M has been previously convicted of promising to copy Breivik’s attack.

‘This shows that we must not underestimate Behring Breivik’s influence. He can be a source of inspiration under the right circumstances,’ said terrorist researcher, Thomas Hegghammer, of the Norwegian Defence Research Institute (FFI).

