Frode Berg will remain detained in prison, in Russia.

Frode Berg (62) will be detained further and remain in prison while a new meeting is being conducted in Moscow on Friday, February 2nd.

His Norwegian lawyer Brynjulf Risnes informs NTB on Wednesday that the new detention meeting will take place in the Lefortovsky court in Moscow.

He adds that there is a danger that this meeting will be conducted behind closed doors.

On Tuesday, January 23, Berg was denied release when the detention terms against him were tried in court in Russia’s capital.

Berg’s Russian lawyer Ilja Novikov expects his client to be detained until his case comes to court, no earlier than the summer.

The retired border inspector Frode Berg is being detained in Moscow, suspected of espionage. He was arrested with 3,000 euros in cash by the Russian Security Police FSB in Moscow on December 5th.

