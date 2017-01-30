Frp suggests beer sales at petrol stations

A majority of the Frp (Progress Party) Program Committee would like to allow beer sales at kiosks and petrol stations in this country. The argument is for equality.

– We want all petrol stations and kiosks to have the same equality as grocery stores, says Bård Hoksrud, Parliament Representative and Member of the Program Committee for Vårt Land.

It’s not about increasing accessibility, he says.

– The point is about principle. When the boundaries between particular petrol stations and grocery stores are removed, the regulations have to be adapted, he says.

The Committee writes that kiosks and petrol stations are given “an opportunity to apply for a license to sell retail alcoholic beverages, the same as it is for the grocery industry as a whole.”

People in Norway purchased 272 million liters of beer last year – up from 253 million liters in 2014, informs the Bryggeriforeningen (Brewery Association).

In 1998 Parliament adopted against the votes of Høyre and Fremskrittspartiet, that only grocery stores could obtain a municipal license to sell beer, and petrol stations and kiosks are not allowed to such a retail license.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today