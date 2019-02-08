Local FrP top in Rogaland charged with rape

A Local top of the Progress Party (FrP) in Rogaland is arrested by the police and charged with rape. The rape allegedly took place in connection with the annual County Council meeting.

According to Stavanger Aftenblad, the rape allegedly took place at the Scandic Maritim hotel in Haugesund last weekend. The man was reported for rape on Wednesday. Both the man and the woman are in their twenties.

I can confirm that I was informed on Sunday morning that an undesirable event which occurred during the night to Sunday,” Leader in Rogaland Frp, Bente Thorsen, tells the newspaper.

After talking to those involved, she recommended that the case should be reported to the police.

“The notified person has been removed from all official positions in the party and also from the electoral lists until further notice. What happens next depends on what the police investigation reveals,” she continues.

Police Attorney of the Southwest Police District, Stian Eskeland, confirms the report. He states that the man was not apprehended before Friday, as he has been travelling.

Loss of evidence

“He was arrested because of the danger of loss of evidence. He will be questioned during the day. Whether he will be brought before the court for custodial detention, we have not yet decided on,” Eskeland informs, adding that: “the police have already questioned witnesses in the case.”

According to Stavanger Aftenblad, the reported rape allegedly occurred in the aftermath of a social gathering at the hotel.





© NTB Scanpix / #



