FRP wants to revoke the Somali Prime Minister’s Passport

The Spokesperson for the right wing Progressive Party (FrP) on immigration matters wants to take away the Norwegian citizenship From Hassan Ali Khaire, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Somalia.

Thursday, 49-year Khaire was appointed Prime Minister by the Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. Khaire came to Norway as a refugee about twenty years ago, and has both Norwegian and Somali citizenship.

– The fact that he has now become Prime Minister clearly shows that the need for protection should be temporary – not permanent, spokesman for FrP on immigration matters, Mazyar Keshvari, told NRK.

He also believes it is problematic that Khaire has dual citizenship.

– When someone has been appointed as a Member of Parliament, or even as the Prime Minister of Somalia, we must assume that they are Somali nationals. It is wrong if a country’s Prime Minister to have multiple Passports. If conflicts occur, who will they be loyal too? says Keshvari.

NRK has not been available to get a comment from Hassan Ali Khaire.

The national spokesperson for the Environmental Party (MDG), UNE Aina Bastholm, wants to loosen up on Norway’s strict rules against dual citizenship if you choose to have it.

– The Government is on extra time to meet the Parliaments majority decision to investigate this. It is about time that Norway will follow other Scandinavian countries on the matter, Bastholm states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today