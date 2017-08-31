Frps first ladies met with supporters of immigrant background

Frps (Progress Party) Siv Jensen and Sylvi Listhaug on Wednesday had dinner with supporters of immigrant background.

“In an election campaign where there has been a lot of criticism of Frp and Frp’s policies, this is an opportunity for many of us with immigrant background to show that we are in favor of Sylvi and Siv,” said the host Himanshu Gulati (Frp), State Secretary at Prime Minister’s office, to NRK.

Immigration and Integration Minister Listhaug was delayed and met the party leader and finance minister Siv Jensen at the door on her way out.

Both were served Indian food and they talked to the other guests. There were about 25 Frp members and Frp voters present, in addition to voters who have not yet decided on which party to vote.

Earlier in the day, Jensen gave her support to Listhaug, who has been criticized for bringing Norwegian election campaign to Sweden and has been accused of blackmailing the Swedish integration policy.

There are also shared opinions about Listhaug’s media dominance inside the party. But Jensen says she is proud of Listhaug.

“She contributes to focusing on one of our four electoral issues, which I am very pleased to bring forward,” says the party leader to the NTB.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today