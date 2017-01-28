The FSA fears that many treat their pets poorly

Seven people were prosecuted by the FSA for serious neglect of pets in the fourth quarter last year. The FSA fears that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Production animals in agriculture must be registered, but the pets authority has no record of this, and poor treatment is therefore harder to detect, according to P4.

The Head of Section for animal welfare at the FSA, Torunn Knævelsrud, encourages people to report when they suspect mistreatment of animals. She says they reveal many different matters.

– It concerns neglect, lack of food, poor hygienic conditions and too many animals. This applies increasingly to cats, but we see that more and more people have many dogs too. We also have examples of animals who suffer from hunger and thirst to death, says Knævelsrud.

– It looks as if there is a category that collects animals. This applies mostly to cats and dogs, and it usually ends badly, she adds.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today