Kabul returns stopped after suspicions of corruption

There have been no more assisted returns to Afghanistan since February 18 due to corruption suspicions against the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

UDI suspects that money that were supposed to have gone to assisted returns through IOM Norway to Afghanistan have been neglected or used on corruption. All the payments to IOM were halted in October last year, the newspaper Klassekampen writes.

IOM Norway continued the program with their own funds until the corruption allegations became known on 18 February, communications manager Sigurd Tvete in IOM Norway says.

The Immigration department received messages of concern about possible corruption in late May / early June last year and immediately hired the international auditing and consulting firm Deloitte to conduct an investigation.

The report, which was completed in mid-February, confirmed that there were grounds for suspicion. IOM Norway has initiated its own investigation to find out where the money from the UDI may have gone.

