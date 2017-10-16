Full on storm in Northwest Norway tonight

Several districts in Northwest Norway can expect a huge storm tonight. Large amounts of rain are also expected.

“It seems to be a southwestern big storm that weakens to a great breeze in Møre og Romsdal early in the morning. There will also be a full storm in Salten, Saltfjellet and Helgeland, says Meteorologist Halldis Berge to Dagbladet.

These areas can get winds of up to 35 meters per second. In parts of Oppland and Hedmark there may be winds of between 20 and 25 meters per second, Berge states.

“We expect a rainfall of between 40 and 90 millimeters from Monday to Tuesday.

