Gambians celebrate that Jammeh has left the country

Gambians are celebrating after the country’s outgoing President Jammeh has finally left the country.

On Sunday, troops advanced from five West African countries into Gambia to ensure peace and order before Adama Barrow arrives in the country as the new inaugurated President. According to Reuters, hundreds of Gambians poured into the streets, singing and rejoicing, to celebrate the former president Yahya Jammeh had left the country.

– We are free. Everyone is so happy that the man is gone. We are happy to see the soldiers. They defended us against Jammeh says Isatou Toure (35), a local grocer.

Forces led by the partner-organization ECOWAS and coordinated from Senegal, arrived in the area where Barrow has been staying since he was inaugurated as President during a ceremony at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar earlier this week.

The hope is now that there will be calmer conditions when Barrow arrives in Gambia. Barrow says he will travel back to his homeland as soon as it is safe.

On Saturday the ex-President Yahya Jammeh left the country after 22 years in power. This happened after several West African countries threatened military intervention if he did not resign.

During his last weeks in office it is reported that he had stolen millions of dollars. Barrows advisor Mai Ahmed Fatty says Jammeh has stolen over 11.4 million dollars, about NOK 96 million from the State Treasury.

