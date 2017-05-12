Gardermoen opens seperate national costume sluice

People clad in national costume will be allowed to use a separate sluice

Travelers who are clad in a national costume (Bunad) on May 16 and 17, will be allowed to use a separate sluice at Oslo Airport Gardermoen.

‘Bunadsslusen’ ensures good flow through security checks for all travelers and will be available on May16 and 17, Avinor announces.

– This will be the third consecutive year we do this, when travelers wearing ‘Bunad’ deserve extra attention. There will be a good mood at the airport when travelers await their flights, says Communication Manager Joachim Westher Andersen.

Recommends all travelers in the days preceding the National day to allow for some extra time

– You can bring your bunad and jewellery into the plane as hand luggage, but it is prudent to be a little bit prepared before you go through the security check. Silverware, buttons and jewellery will raise an alarm by the metal detectors. Therefore, put the jewellery in a suitable container and show it to the Safety Officer when you inform them that you have the accessories in your hand luggage, says Andersen.

Ornamental knives must however be sent as checked baggage, and cakes are still not allowed to be taken through security checks, Andersen emphasizes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today