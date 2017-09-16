German firemen had to cut loose man’s penis from weight training plate

The German fire department had to be called to a hospital in the city of Worms in Germany, after a man had stuck his penis into the hole of a 2.5kg weight training plate.

After hospital staff failed to free the man’s penis from the weight plate, the fire service in the city had to move out with special tools.

The man was put under anaesthesia, and after three hours firefighters free’d the man by using an angle grinder.

‘Please don’t do this exercise’, the firefighters warned later on Facebook.

