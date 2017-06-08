German to hospital after capsizing in Møre og Romsdal

Four German men ended up in the sea when a boat capsized in Rauma in Møre og Romsdal. One of them was unconscious and flown to hospital.The capzising occurred in Rødvenfjorden.

The notice about the accident came shortly after 5 am on Thursday morning. Two people were sitting on the keel and were picked up, while one came ashore on his own accord. The last one was picked up from the sea.

– He was lifeless when he was picked up, says Knut Fugelsnes to NTB. He is Operations Manager in Møre og Romsdal Police District.

The man is flown to St. Olav’s hospital in Trondheim, and his condition is unknown.

All four involved are German citizens.

– They stay at a campsite in the area, and there is reason to believe that they have been on a fishing trip, says the Operational Manager.

Rødvenfjorden is an arm of Langfjorden and is located north in the Rauma municipality.

