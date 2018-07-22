German tourists feared fine and drove very slow

The police stopped a car with German tourists in Hallingdal because they drove to slow. The explanation was that the driver feared high Norwegian fines.

The car was stopped at Nesbyen Saturday, according to the Southeast Police District.

Driver stated that it was scary to drive fast in Norway. Therefore he was terrified, reports the operation center.

The German was urged to let the traffic pass, and the police wanted him to have a good trip.

#Nesbyen: Politiet stoppet en bil med tyske turister etter melding om bil som kjørte veldig sakte. Fører opplyste at det var svindyrt å kjøre for fort i Norge. Derfor var han livredd. Fikk oppfordring til å slippe trafikk forbi ved neste anledning, og ønsket god tur videre. — Politiet i Sør-Øst (@politietsorost) July 21, 2018

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today