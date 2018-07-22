German tourists feared fine and drove very slow

PolicePolice at work.Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Victoria Garza 22. July 2018

The police stopped a car with German tourists in Hallingdal because they drove to slow. The explanation was that the driver feared high Norwegian fines.

 

The car was stopped at Nesbyen Saturday, according to the Southeast Police District.

Driver stated that it was scary to drive fast in Norway. Therefore he was terrified, reports the operation center.

The German was urged to let the traffic pass, and the police wanted him to have a good trip.

 

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

