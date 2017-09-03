German town sets sand castle world record

Today Duisburg boasts a world record after the largest sand castle in the world has been built in a park in the German city.

Sand sculptors from 19 countries spent 23 days completing the castle, bringing approximately 3,500 tons of sand to the castle. The height is 16.68 metres (18.2 yards), while the previous record set in India was 14.84 metres (16.2 yards).

The castle builders have modelled famous buildings like the leaning tower of Pisa, and Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia Church into the towering sand castle, which was officially declared the highest in the world by a representative from Guinness World Records.

The sand castle can be seen until September 24th at Landscahftspark in Duisburg, located just north of Düsseldorf. The city also tried for the sandcastle record last year, but the attempt wasn’t successful. The moral of the story is that if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today