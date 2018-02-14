Germany considering free public transportation

Germany is considering making public transportation free in an effort to fight air pollution, according to a letter to EU Environment Commissioner.

The letter has been signed by three German ministers, including Environmental Minister Barbara Hendricks.

– Air pollution must be combated effectively and without unnecessary delays, this should have the highest priority in Germany, as stated in the letter.

The proposal will be tested in five cities by the end of the year, including Bonn, Essen and Mannheim. It also proposes stricter restrictions on emissions from buses and taxis, low emission zones and or support for car sharing services.

The proposals come after EU Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella on January 30 gave Germany and nine other EU countries an ultimatum to come up with proposals to prevent air pollution if they want to avoid legal consequences.

Together with Germany, France, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, the UK, the Czech Republic and Hungary are the countries at risk of being drawn to the European Court of Justice when air pollution reaches unlawfully high levels.

