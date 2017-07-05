Ghost of Chernobyl still haunts Norwegian food in some regions

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority and the Radiation Protection Authority’s monitoring program found levels of radioactivity exceeding the safety limit in one brown cheese, and in some beef in 2016.

In 2016, 30 years had passed since the nuclear power station meltdown at Chernobyl. Radioactive contamination came with rain and wind, affecting parts of Norway.

The cesium-137 substance is still present in the natural environment, and in some types of food in areas where precipitation was the greatest.

Measurement of grazing sheep last year showed cesium-137 levels above the acceptable limits in six counties, and 28 municipalities.

In these herds, animals had to be fed between one and five weeks before slaughter for levels of radioactive cesium in the meat to fall below the safety limit. The levels of cesium-137 in both meat and milk were medium to high compared with results from recent years.

