Giardia parasite found in Telemark Kildevann

The drinking water producer Telemark Kildevann has informed the Norwegian Food Safety Authority that they have found small amounts of giardia in a raw water sample and a bottle test.

Giardia is a parasite that can cause infection and diarrhoea in humans. So far, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority nor the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has received reports that anyone has become ill as a result of the discovery.

Telemark Kildevann is located in Fyresdal and supplies water to a number of manufacturers and suppliers of natural mineral water, bottled water, soda and lemonade.

This week, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority received a notification from the company that it had discovered giardia in a raw water sample from Modalskilden on December 10th. A sample of bottled water produced on November 27nd also showed the findings of Giardia. The Modalskilden is now closed down and goods are held back.

– We have received a total overview of deliveries from Modalskilden for the last four months. Based on our knowledge of giardia, water, as used in lemonade or soda, represents a minimal risk of disease. What’s left is bottled water with and without carbonic acid and with and without flavour. For this we likewise have an overview of which products have reached the market, says Senior Inspector at the Norwegian Food Safety Authority’s department in Telemark, Lisbeth Pettersen.

“Coop Sprudle”

Coop Norway has several products that have received water from Modalskilden. The products affected products are ½ litre”Coop Sprudle” in all flavours.

– Customers must be able to trust that what they purchase at Coop is safe. Therefore, we decided to pull the party from our stores. We encourage all customers who have purchased the product to return it so that they can get the money back, Communications Manager in Coop Norway, Harald Kristiansen, informs.

Most people who are affected by giardia are healed without treatment, but some people need medicines to get healthy. That requires antibiotics for several days.

First documented waterborne outbreaks in Norway were in Bergen in 2004. Then thousands of people became sick after a drinking water source was mixed with sewage.

In 2004 there was also an outbreak in a kindergarten in Trondheim with twelve confirmed cases. Annually, 200 to 400 cases are reported in Norway. The vast majority of people are infected abroad.

