Girl in a snow cave buried by truck

A nine year old girl in Skien who was playing in a snow cave was buried by a snow truck on Tuesday. The girl was frightened after the incident, but not injured.

It took approximately 30 minutes to dig the girl out, announced Telemark police on Wednesday morning.

The girl was playing in the snow cave when the truck filled the opening with snow. The girl was soon missed by her parents, who quickly suspected she could be buried alive in the snow cavity.

‘The police warn against playing in snow banks, and in places where lorries are moving snow’ said the police on Twitter.

