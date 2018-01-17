Gjensidige and If received 600 notices on Tuesday

Gjensidige and If received 600 notices in the snow chaos on Tuesday

The two major insurance companies Gjensidige and If received around 600 notices of people who needed help or had the dented their car on Tuesday.

That is 15-20 per cent more than usual on a normal Tuesday during the winter, NRK reports.

No serious accidents were reported as a result of difficult driving conditions. Generally, people were following the advice from the police and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, The Head of Traffic Police (UP), Runar Karlsen states.

– It’s not easy to criticize motorists too much, as one has to cope with every day, and finding a good alternative to the car is not always easy. But if you are unsure and it is dangerous, you should of course leave the car at home, says Karlsen.

The insurance company If, put several extra personnel to handle damage reports on Tuesday morning to deal with the added influx. Many people called to ask for roadside assistance, and it was first and foremost ditching and rear ending the company received phone calls about. A few cars slid into other cars at low speeds, says communication counselor in If, Sigmund Clementz.

