Gjøvik Woman Guilty of Child-Sex

A 20 year-old Gjøvik woman employed by the Norwegian Child Welfare Service has been sentenced to perform 150 hours of community service after being found guilty of sexual congress with an under-age asylum-seeker in West Norway.

The verdict was heard within Gjøvik district court. According to Gjøvik’s Oppland Arbeiderblad newspaper, the unnamed woman was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and was further ordered to make restitution of NOK 20K.

It seems the minor-age male lived within a community for single, minor-age asylum seekers where the woman worked. The woman admitted facts within the court, but claims she was coerced into performing sex and that she feared loss of her job if she didn’t do what he (the child) said. The asylum-seeker told the court that it was the woman who took the initiative.

The district court gave adjudication comment, saying ‘The accused is an adult woman, while the injured party is a minor child who had just arrived within Norway. The court finds the accused woman guilty of breaching child-sex laws and decrees mandatory community service, along with monetary penalties & damages.’

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today