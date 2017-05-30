Globalization thrown in the trash can as Solberg and globalist Merkel both give virtually identical speeches one day apart

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, said NATO cooperation should not be depreciated, but neither can we rely on others’ support.

In connection with the Nordic prime ministerial meeting in Bergen, Erna Solberg told NRK news that ’We can’t take other people’s support for granted, but I think it’s too early to write off NATO cooperation across the Atlantic’ .

A day earlier, Angela Merkel used very similar wording when she said that there may be difficult times ahead,in which old alliances can’t be taken for granted. Merkel added that Europeans must take fate into their own hands, and fight their own struggle for the future.

Geir Lundestad, former director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, believes Solberg’s statement is unique among Norwegian prime ministers.

‘In NATO’s history, it’s never been so serious that the American guarantee has been in doubt,’ Lundestad told NRK, pointing out that former presidents of the U.S.A. have held sacred Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which states that an attack on a NATO country is an attack on the whole alliance.

U.S.A. President, Donald Trump, didn’t say anything about Article 5 during the NATO Summit in Brussels last week.

Kristian Berg Harpviken, Director of the Institute for Peace Research, also believes that Solberg’s statement shows that she is moving towards a position where one can’t rely on transatlantic cooperation.

‘Many people, including NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, have played down the meaning of Trump not mentioning Article 5. But that he didn’t say anything about Article 5 is an extremely strong indicator from his side’, said Harpviken to NRK news.

