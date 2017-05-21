Queen Sonja opened a gondola lift

In glorious sunshine Queen Sonja opened the gondola lift ‘Loen Skylift’ in Stryn. The gondola is one of the steepest of its kind in the world.

The official opening of both Loen Skylift and Hoven Restaurant, located on the edge of the dike with panoramic views of Nordfjord, is celebrated on Saturday.

Queen is invited to a part on Saturday night in addition to be presented at the opening, while the Norwegian group Highasakite will play.

The gondolas will lift the tourists up from the fjord to the mountain Hoven at 1,011 meters. The regular operation starts Sunday 21st of May. The trip takes between five to seven minutes each way.

“I have a lump in my throat and have been very touched by anyone who has taken the trip,” said the head of Loen Skylift, Richard Grov, shortly before the ceremony started, according to Firda.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today