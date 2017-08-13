‘He had a good innings’ – the world’s oldest man dies in Israel

The oldest man in the world, Holocaust survivor, Israel Kristal, died on Friday in Haifa at the age of 113.

His daughter, Schulamit Kristal, confirmed that her father died one month before his 114th birthday.

Kristal was the world’s oldest living holocaust survivor, and in March last year he also received the title of the world’s oldest man from the Guinness Book of Records.

Israel Kristal was born on September the 15th, 1903, in the Polish village of Zarnov, to Jewish parents.

In 1944 he was deported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp, where his wife and two children became victims of the Nazi massacre of Jews from all over Europe, the disabled, political prisoners, homosexuals, and millions of non-Jewish Eastern Europeans.

Kristal emigrated to Israel in 1950, and leaves behind him many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

