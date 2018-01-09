Good news from Korea before Solberg meets Trump

Erna Solberg spent the time before leaving for the United States to update on the issues she is to discuss with Donald Trump. That also includes some positive news.

– The last preparations are about being updated on the issues we have agreed that we will discuss at the meeting. There are good news from South and North Korea today, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) to NTB just before departure on Tuesday.

The conflict between North Korea and the world at large is among the most heated topics internationally. But night before Tuesday, Norwegian time, North and South Korea held talks in the first meeting between the two countries in two years. On the agenda was among other things, North Korean participation in the Olympic Winter Games, family reunions and military contact.

Solberg spoke to NHO’s annual conference on Tuesday morning, before traveling to the United States on the same day before meeting Trump on Wednesday.

– It is vital to remember that the United States is one of our most important allies. – It is important to maintain good relations and to present our views on important issues, not least the security policy situation and the fight against terrorism, which are areas in which we work closely with the United States, she says.