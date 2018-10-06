The Government will give 3 billion to Enova

The Government proposes to transfer 3 billion to Enova

The Norwegian Government proposes to strengthen Enova by more than NOK 3 billion in the state budget for 2019. That is an increase of NOK 344 million from the current budget.

– This is a powerful strengthening of Enova‘s climate work, where the increase of NOK 344 million will be directed towards the measures that provide the biggest reduction in emissions. This could be, for example, investments in green shipping and zero-emission vehicles, says Minister for Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals), in a press release.

According to the Cabinet Minister, this is one of several measures that will help Norway meet its climate commitments in the state budget for 2019.

The Government additionally proposes to increase funding for various environmental-related research projects by NOK 55 million. They also want to provide the Nysnø (Fresh Snow) renewable fund with an investment capital of NOK 400 million and strengthen the Green Shipping program with NOK seven million.

C0 2 capture

NOK 175 million is proposed granted to a C0 2 capture station at Fortum Oslo Varme (FOV) and Norcem. In total, the Norwegian Government proposes to allocate NOK 670 million to the work on C0 2 handling, an increase of NOK 160 million from the current state budget.

Elvestuen will also increase funding for the Climate and Forest Initiative, Norway’s largest international climate initiative.

– We are proposing to increase funding for the initiative by NOK 200 million next year, bringing total rainforest effort to NOK 3.2 billion, says Ola Elvestuen.

The Norwegian Government’s proposal for a state budget for 2019 will be presented in full on Monday.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today