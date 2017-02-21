The government is evaluating digital border defenses

The Government believes that Norway must strengthen its protection against threats in the digital space, and that it is therefore a need to establish a form of digital border defenses.

– Most of the digital traffic in and out of Norway today takes place through high-speed fiber connections.

The government sees it as a challenge that the information the Intelligence Service have access to per today is largely moving to other communication channels – specifically fiber cables – where the service does not have access.

Almost all communications including the threat of terror, runs today through fiber cables, says Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide.

The threats may apply to both complex computer attacks that will affect our society and defense capability, or it can be communication between terrorists planning attacks in Norway.

The government will therefore examine and specify how a form of digital border defenses can be established and regulated by law, with particular emphasis on considerations of privacy and human rights.

Parliamentarian Hårek Elvenes, who is one of the Conservative representatives on the Justice committee, said a digital border defense is “imperative” for Norway.

– Data threat against Norway is brutally increasing, the Lysne Committee established. Critical infrastructure and regulatory system could be knocked out by an external computer attack.

We must not be naive. Other countries have already established such a defense, and Norway must also put one in place, he said in an email to NTB.

