The Government will fight for the Paris Accord

After a summer of extreme heat and drought, the Government points to the Paris Accord as an important key to achieve the climate goals, both globally and locally.

– The Paris Accord is our most important international framework. In December, guidelines will be adopted for how countries will follow up on the accord. Norway will be driving force, HM King Harald states as he reads the State of the Union (trontale), on behalf of the Government, during the solemn opening of the 163rd Storting (Parliament) on Tuesday afternoon.

– The summer of 2018 brought heat records and drought with it. Extreme weather situations have become more commonplace. It is crucial that the world reaches its climate goals. Norway will fulfil our emission targets in cooperation with the EU, His Majesty continues.

On behalf of the Government

The State of the Union is penned by the Prime Minister and highlights the Government’s most important political goals for the next year, and mostly builds on the Government platform. Although the Government is expanded with the Liberal Party since last time around, there are few novel ideas in the speech that the King reiterates.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) still will not stray far from the straight and narrow, as defined in the Jeløya Agreement between the governing Parties.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today