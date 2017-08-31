The government increases the grant to the Navy

In the proposed budget for 2018, the government is proposing to use approximately 4,1 billion at the Navy – a real increase of 84,5 million.

The increase will ensure greater preparedness and a more long-term maintenance with the fleet, informs the government of the Newspaper. – It is a clear signal that we go from words to action in defence policy, and a budget in line with the longterm plan, says prime minister

The government wants to get the number of the sailing and day through the increased grant. In addition, the money is used for maintenance and to collect the backlog in maintenance.

Source: NRK / Norway Today