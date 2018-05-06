The government is increasing its efforts toward stopping sea pollution

The government will increase efforts against marine pollution by NOK 130 million.

In total, this will amount to NOK 280 million for the purpose in 2018.

“We must save the world’s oceans to take care of our life base, and the government is therefore stepping up our international efforts,” said Minister of Development, Nikolai Astrup of Høyre (H).

In the revised national budget, the aid program was increased from NOK 150 million to NOK 280 million, Astrup reported.

“If the world does not change course, we risk that there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. Norway will take a leading role in the work of cleaning up the seas,” said Astrup.

The Minister for Development also stated that he has been in dialogue with the World Bank in an initiative to establish a global multi-donor fund.

“The World Bank is positive to the idea and is also looking at the possibility of including the initiative under a major overall commitment to the ocean,” he said.

The full revised national budget will be released on May the 15th.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today