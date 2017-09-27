Government launches international cyber strategy

‘Over a very short space of time, the internet has altered the global landscape of which Norway is a part. We are seeing a sharp increase in digital security challenges and vulnerabilities.



Norway’s economy and security are dependent on a well-functioning global internet and robust digital infrastructure,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende.

Norway’s first international cyber strategy was launched in Oslo at the annual dialogue meeting on international cyber issues between the US and the Nordic and Baltic countries.

The strategy sets out Norway’s governing principles and strategic priorities relating to the whole spectrum of international cyber policy issues: cyber security, innovation and the economy, international cooperation to combat cybercrime, security policy, global governance of the internet, development and human rights.

‘This international cyber strategy is an important first step towards better national coordination in this area, which is crucial for improving our ability to protect Norwegian society and promote our values and interests in the future.

The sustainability of the global internet is dependent on a proper balance between openness, security, robustness and freedom. It is therefore important to develop good framework conditions for the future development and use of cyberspace,’ Mr Brende said.

The Government’s international cyber policy is designed to serve Norwegian interests by promoting good, predictable framework conditions and helping to prevent and protect against threats and challenges in cyberspace. We will work in cooperation with other countries and international organisations and with partners from the research community, the business sector and civil society.

‘Stronger national coordination will improve the effectiveness of our cyber policy and help boost Norway’s international reputation in this field,’ said Minister of Justice and Public Security Per-Willy Amundsen.

Cyber threats tend to be transnational, cutting across countries, sectors and activities. Closer public-private, civilian-military and international cooperation is essential, and this is reflected in the Government’s policy, as set out in the recent white paper on ICT security (Meld. St. 38 (2016-2017), in Norwegian only).

The Government also announced today that Norway will seek to become a member of the Nato Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE), which is based in Tallinn, Estonia.

‘As part of our international cyber policy, Norway will seek to join the Nato Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. Norway will thus be able to take part in international cooperation between allies and close partners who are promoting research and development relating to digital opportunities and challenges, including working towards a clearer understanding of how international law applies in cyberspace.

The aim is for Norway to be represented at the Centre of Excellence in Tallinn by the end of 2018,’ said Minister of Defence Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Source: government.no / Norway Today